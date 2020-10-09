Body cam “donations” no gift

Arizona News

Report indicates cameras "given" to Arizona part of a pilot program

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Last week Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced a "donation" that would equip more than a hundred state troopers with body cameras. Now, new reporting indicates, those cameras won't come for free.

The Arizona Republic reports the body cams are actually part of a pilot program that could end with a profitable contract for one of two companies that provided them.

The companies, Axon and WatchGuard, will both provide about 75 body cams in the hopes of eventually landing a contract with the state. The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) says after it evaluates the gear, it will buy cameras from one company, and return those provided by the other.

The company chosen will ultimately enter into a multi-million dollar deal with the state Arizona. It will not only provide DPS with cameras, but also with data storage, maintenance, and other services.

Gov. Ducey's office described the cameras as a "donation" when it announced the program at the end of September.