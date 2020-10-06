Arizona State Representative In ICU With Coronavirus

Arizona News

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Arizona State Representative Lorenzo Sierra has been admitted to a hospital in Washington D.C. due to complications related to COVID-19.

According to the AZ Family, Sierra was transferred Monday morning to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he is “resting comfortably” in ICU.

Sierra represents Legislative District 19 in Arizona.

He was traveling with his wife to visit family in Washington D.C. when they both began exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

Sierra’s wife is now recovering and is in the Washington D.C. area with family.