Pac-12 will play football this fall

Arizona News

Conference reverses decision to postpone season

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It looks like Pac-12 football teams will soon hit the field.

Reports indicate the conference has decided to play football in the fall instead of waiting until spring.

The Associated Press says the conference's presidents voted Thursday to stage a six-game season. It will start the weekend of November 7. The championship game will be held the weekend of December 19.

The Pac-12 has not yet released an official announcement.

The conference announced in August, it would delay the start of its football season until spring to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. No word yet on what sparked the change of course.