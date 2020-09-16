Delina DiSanto battling Rep. Gosar for U.S. House seat

Arizona News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Delina DiSanto (D-Arizona), is going head to head against Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Arizona) for the U.S. House of Representatives, District 4.

Her motto this election is "a centered mind for dividing times" as she claims to bring the community together by listening to the people.

DiSanto emphasizes the importance of funding for schools, especially during the coronavirus era.

"Schools don't have enough funding to be able to have these cleaning people come in, probably two or three times a day," DiSanto said.

DiSanto believes law enforcement officers need to be retrained, claiming that law enforcement uses military tactics during training and said this needs to stop. She wants to steer away from the modern-day chant that has become popular due to recent police encounters.

"Well, I definitely don't want to take money away from the police departments. That, you know, 'defund the police,' we can't do that because we need protection," DiSanto explained. "If something is happening you want to call a police officer and make sure they get there."

In relation to Yuma's military and border resources, she would prefer more funding to be allotted for military resources rather than border security.

"There's there's no reason why that money has to go to the wall when we need to be helping on our military base. A lot of it is deteriorating and they need to be revamped or rebuilt," DiSanto stated.

The general election is on November 3.

Tune in tonight on 13 On Your Side to find out more about how Delina DiSanto plans to attract voters, even with the obstacles COVID-19 has created for in-person meetings.