Live Now: Gov. Ducey addresses suicide support during briefing

Arizona News

Arizona governor to all discuss depression and mental health issues amid the pandemic

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Governor Doug Ducey, (R-Ariz.) will be joined by health and education leaders, veterans advocates and state lawmakers Thursday afternoon at one for a briefing to bring awareness to the issue of suicide, highlight support and resources available, describe state actions to help those dealing with depression and other mental health issues.

Gov. Ducey proclaimed this week Suicide Prevention Awareness Week and today is World Suicide Prevention Day. The governor will also discuss new efforts taking place to increase behavioral health support to students — both virtually and in schools.

The governor will also provide a COVID-19 update.