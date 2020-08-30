Scottsdale bars get liquor licenses pulled for coronavirus non-compliance

Arizona News

Both venues cited for previous violations

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - State health officials suspended the liquor licenses of two popular Old Town Scottsdale bars Saturday for failing to abide by coronavirus-related restrictions. They also ordered both establishments to close immediately.

The closures of Bottled Blonde and Casa Amigos come less than two-days after the state allowed bars and nightclubs to open in a limited capacity. Establishments had to agree to enact and enforce specific safety measures before reopening. In addition, management had to sign a statement attesting to the implementation of improved public health protocols.

Health officials say both venues filed such statements, then went on to violate virtually every virus-related restriction in place, including those for social distancing, masking, dancing, standing, and maximum occupancy.

The Arizona Department of Health Service (ADHS) says inspectors served the bars with closure orders Saturday afternoon based on infractions observed Friday night. The health department has also suspended the clubs' liquor licenses

ADHS says inspectors cited both venues for similar violations in June. They were two of eight clubs called out by name by Governor Doug Ducey for disregarding public health restrictions

Yuma County still hasn't reached the state-mandated benchmark for re-opening its bars and nightclubs, although some gyms have begun the re-opening process.