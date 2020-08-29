12 people arrested during Phoenix protest

Arizona News

Demonstration largely peaceful

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Phoenix police arrested about a dozen people during a demonstration Friday commemorating the 57th Anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King's legendary march on Washington, D.C.

The protest was a show of solidarity with a much larger sister march in the nation's capitol. Demonstrators listened to speeches in downtown Phoenix before marching to Phoenix Police Department headquarters.

Officers say overall the protest was peaceful. The arrests came when about a dozen people laid down in the road, and refused to move, blocking traffic.