Monsoon season hits Phoenix hard

Overnight storms leave residents with damage and clean up - Jen Wahl reports

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/12 News) - Fierce storms in Phoenix toppled a tree onto a home.

Winds literally uprooted the tree and tossed it right onto the roof. It smashed through both brick and tiles.

“It started thundering and lightning and then in a few minutes we heard this loud boom” said neighbor Olivia Duarte.

A noisy – and strong storm – pushing through the Phoenix Thursday night.

The Phoenix Fire Department working late – tweeting about a 100 foot tree that toppled onto this home. Thankfully no one was hurt.

Neighbors couldn’t help but stop and look – recalling all of the action.

“There was a lot of wind. We have a pool and it’s loaded with debris.” said Duarte.

And a little ways down the street..

“And I looked out my window and I noticed that I couldn’t get out of my driveway.” said neighbor Bette Edwards.

91 year old Bette Edwards found her car blocked in her driveway ..

“And I just thought how am I going to get it cleaned up." said Edwards.

Another tall pine tree she planted.. snapped in the wind.

“I’ll miss the tree – it’s an old tree – and I planted it here in a 5 gallon bucket about 25-30 years ago.” she said.

Phoenix neighbors now clearing the messes after storms brought much needed rain to the Valley – along with unfortunate and costly damage.