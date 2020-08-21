Monsoon season hits Phoenix hard
Overnight storms leave residents with damage and clean up - Jen Wahl reports
PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/12 News) - Fierce storms in Phoenix toppled a tree onto a home.
Winds literally uprooted the tree and tossed it right onto the roof. It smashed through both brick and tiles.
“It started thundering and lightning and then in a few minutes we heard this loud boom” said neighbor Olivia Duarte.
A noisy – and strong storm – pushing through the Phoenix Thursday night.
The Phoenix Fire Department working late – tweeting about a 100 foot tree that toppled onto this home. Thankfully no one was hurt.
Neighbors couldn’t help but stop and look – recalling all of the action.
“There was a lot of wind. We have a pool and it’s loaded with debris.” said Duarte.
And a little ways down the street..
“And I looked out my window and I noticed that I couldn’t get out of my driveway.” said neighbor Bette Edwards.
91 year old Bette Edwards found her car blocked in her driveway ..
“And I just thought how am I going to get it cleaned up." said Edwards.
Another tall pine tree she planted.. snapped in the wind.
“I’ll miss the tree – it’s an old tree – and I planted it here in a 5 gallon bucket about 25-30 years ago.” she said.
Phoenix neighbors now clearing the messes after storms brought much needed rain to the Valley – along with unfortunate and costly damage.
