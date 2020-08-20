Arizona governor to provide coronavirus update

Arizona News

Gov. Doug Ducey's comments to follow briefing at Arizona Department of Health Services

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Governor Doug Ducey (R-Ariz.) will provide an update Thursday afternoon on the state's battle against coronavirus.

Ducey will visit the state's Emergency Operation Center in the morning. He'll then meet with the state's health director and its emergency management director, before briefing the public.

