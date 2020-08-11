Legal pot prop will appear on Arizona’s November ballot

Arizona News

Secretary of State certifies legal marijuana ballot proposition

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Voters will decide in November whether to make recreational marijuana legal in the state of Arizona.

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has certified the pot initiative, meaning it will likely appear on the general election ballot.

The Smart and Safe campaign submitted some 420,000 petition signatures in July. Hobbs declared Monday, more than 255,000 of those signatures are valid. That's well above the number required to place an initiative on a ballot.

Opponents did file suit to block the initiative, saying supporters left out some principal provisions in a 100-word summary of the measure. However, a judge rejected that argument Friday.

Assuming the marijuana measure survives an anticipated appeal, it will appear on the ballot under the label Proposition 207.

Even if the voters approve the initiative, counties and cities will have the final say on allowing legal dispensaries in their jurisdictions.