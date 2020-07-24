Remains of missing ASU professor found in Surprise landfill

Arizona News

SURPRISE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The remains of a missing Arizona State University professor have been found in a Surprise landfill after an exhaustive search.

Professor Junseok Chae

Professor Junseok Chae was reported missing on March 25. Five days later police in Shreveport, Louisiana contacted the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) saying they had Chae's car. Officers say they had seized it after a "suspicious vehicle" call. They also said the suspects in that call had made statements that led them to believe the professor had been murdered.

Shreveport police arrested 3 people in connection with the incident including 18-year-old Javian Ezell, and 18-year-old Gabrielle Austin. A third suspect remains unidentified.

18-year-old Javian Ezell

18-year-old Gabrielle Austin

Ezell and Austin arrived in Arizona Friday to face charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery, and vehicle theft. Their bond has been set at $1 million each.

MCSO has not released a motive for a murder, but they do say the crime was committed near Carefree Highway and 7th Street near Cave Creek.

