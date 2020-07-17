Arizona health officials kick off new testing blitz

Arizona News

"Testing Strike Force" promises to bring testing to underserved communities

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona's latest testing blitz gets underway Friday in Phoenix.

Governor Doug Ducey announced the "Testing Strike Force" during a press conference Thursday. The goal is to provide up to 5,000 free coronavirus tests a day for the next 12 days. Health officials are targeting under-served and high-need communities.

The Strike Force is a joint project between the Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS), the state department of Emergency and Military Affairs, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

On Friday, testing began in Maryvale and South Phoenix. It will be completely drive-thru, using self-administered swabs. Health officials say results will be available within 24-48 hours through an online portal. There's no word yet on if the state plans similar testing events in other cities.

The new push for screenings begins on the same day the state saw its coronavirus cases grow by more than 4,000, and lost another 91 lives to the illness.

Shannon Sims is an intensive care travel nurse who's currently working in the Phoenix area helping with the surge. Sims also worked in New York City during the height its outbreak. He says Arizona needs to take the virus more seriously.

"I have an exposure to the darkness of COVID-19 and we're starting to see things ramp up but I don't think the general public living in Phoenix, Arizona has seen enough of the bad parts of this to recognize just how dangerous this is and that is very concerning to me. So the message that I would like to give to the people who live here is to do your part. We all have a part to do and if wearing a mask when you absolutely have to be out in public is the least of it please do that." said Sims.

"I have a predisposed fear. I'm afraid and I tell my close friends and family that are local. I try to warn them of what it could turn into. That's the main thing, that's my fear is that people just aren't taking it seriously enough. We're just spinning our wheels, if I'm being honest." he said.

So far, coronavirus has killed more than 2,500 Arizonans.