Hazmat fire shuts down Interstate 10 in Phoenix

Arizona News

Area evacuated as a precaution

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY - A fire involving hazardous materials made a mess of Phoenix traffic, but did not injure anyone.

The blaze broke out Thursday in a chemical trailer outside an Amazon warehouse. At one point, the fire sent a huge plume of smoke billowing into the sky.

Fire crews evacuated the area as a precaution, and closed a section of Interstate 10 while they worked on the fire. The highway remained closed for more than an hour.

Amazon released this statement Thursday afternoon:

"This morning at one of our Phoenix fulfillment centers, our team noticed smoke coming from a trailer located in our onsite truck yard. The health and safety of our employees is our top priority, and as such, all employees at the site were promptly evacuated and have been sent home with pay. No employees were injured as a result of this incident. We appreciate the efforts of our local first responders." Amazon statement on fire outside Phoenix warehouse

No word yet on how the fire started, or what kinds of chemicals were kept in the trailer. No firefighters got hurt during the incident.