Ducey to provide update on Arizona coronavirus response

Arizona News

Governor to hold 3 p.m. press conference

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey will provide an update on the state's coronavirus response during a press conference planned for Thursday afternoon at three.

The state saw a daily increase of 3,259 cases Thursday, that's only two more than the Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS) confirmed on Wednesday. The growth of cases remains high, but it is considerably lower than the record-breaking days the state witnessed in late June and early July.

Some speculate the state may be finally flattening the curve. Experts say it's too soon to make such an assessment. Gov. Ducey and state health director Dr. Cara Christ will likely address the trends during the briefing.

Hospital capacity statewide remains around 89%. ICU occupancy and ventilator availability remain unchanged from earlier in the week. The governor will most likely provide new details on these issues as well.

AZDHS also reported 58 at more deaths from the virus, bringing the statewide casualty count to nearly 2,500.