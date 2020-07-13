‘Empire’ actor arrested on assault charges in Phoenix suburb

Arizona News

SWAT Team called in to get Bryshere Gray to surrender

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Another "Empire" actor faces real-life drama. Goodyear police arrested Bryshere Gray Monday morning on multiple assault charges after an hours-long standoff at his suburban Phoenix home.

Police say it started when Gray's wife flagged down a passing driver around ten Sunday night. She told the driver her husband had assaulted her. The driver took her to a nearby convenience store and called police.

Officers say the victim had numerous visible injuries. They say she told them, at one point, Gray had strangled her until she lost consciousness. Police sent her to the hospital, then went to the couple's home.

Officers say Gray refused to come out of the house to speak with them. They called in the SWAT and Crisis Negotiations due to the violent nature of the accusations. They say Gray ultimately surrendered around seven Monday morning without incident .

The actor now faces one count of aggravated assault, one count of assault, and one count of disorderly conduct.

His wife was treated at a hospital and released.

Gray played "Hakeem Lyon" on the hit show. He also raps under the name "Yazz the Greatest."

"Empire" appeared on Fox for six seasons. The network cancelled it last year after actor Jussie Smollett claimed he was the victim of a racially and politically-motivated assault. Police later arrested Smollett for making up the story and filing a false report. The charges were ultimately dropped. Smollett continues to deny the allegations.