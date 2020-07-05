Black Canyon City man surrenders to police in wife’s death

Arizona News

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. (AP) — Yavapai County authorities say a Black Canyon City man has turned himself in to Cottonwood police after his wife was found dead.

County Sheriff’s officials say 64-year-old Donald Scott has been taken into custody Saturday afternoon and booked into the Camp Verde jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

They say Scott allegedly admitting that he killed his wife at their Black Canyon City home on Friday. Sheriff’s deputies went to the home and found the woman dead inside.

They say evidence observed at the scene corresponded with Scott’s reported confession. Authorities say the dead woman’s name won’t be released until her relatives are notified. It was unclear Sunday if Scott has a lawyer for his case.