Phoenix prepares to change racially insensitive street names

Arizona News

City council voted unanimously for changes

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Phoenix is poised to begin the process of changing the names of two streets.

City leaders say "Squaw Peak" Drive can be perceived as demeaning to indigenous Native American women. While some believe, "Robert E. Lee Street glorifies the Confederacy. The Phoenix City Council voted unanimously this week to rename both.

In a letter to the city manager last month, Mayor Kate Gallego and Councilwoman Thelda Williams wrote that squaw is a “demeaning and degrading word.” Meanwhile, Lee represents historical institutions of racism and slavery.

Councilman Sal DiCiccio says the city should cover fees for residents affected by the change.