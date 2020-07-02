News icon passes away in Scottsdale

Arizona News

Hugh Downs' radio and television career spanned 60-years - NBC's Dan Scheneman looks back on the life of this broadcasting legend

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - America has lost a radio and television news icon.

Hugh Downs' career spanned 60-years. Downs anchored NBC's Today Show during its early years, and spent decades hosting ABC's "20/20" news magazine.

Downs on the set of the Today Show in the 1960's



"Good Morning, This is Today in New York."

Downs was a popular host of the Today Show how wowed audiences with this wide variety of knowledge. He took over as the show's anchor in 1962 and led the morning program for nine-years.

Always the consummate journalist, he moved easily from interviewing President Eisenhower to exploring the drug culture of the 60's to riding an electric bike through the studio.

Downs interviews Robert F. Kennedy



"Good morning. this is Today. We are on the island of St Thomas."

Downs often took the show on the road, going to place like the Virgin Islands.

Downs began his televison career in the mid 1940's.



"Here's Jack."

Among his early network jobs - the announcer on the nightly Jack Paar Show, which became a staple of late-night televison.

The Jack Paar show became a late-night staple in the 40's and 50's

"All of my career, I have done more than one show at the same time." said Downs.

By the time of his retirement, after a long career at NBC and ABC, Downs had logged more air time than any other person in U.S. television history. It was a record he held until Regis Philbin passed him in 2004.

Downs' reassuring professional manner in the roles of announcer, sidekick, host, and anchor was unrivaled.

He died of natural causes on Wednesday at his home in Scottsdale. He was 99-years-old.