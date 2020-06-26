Body camera footage of Carlos Ingram-Lopez’s final moments released

Arizona News

TUCSON, Ariz.(KYMA, KECY) — Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus is offering to resign over the death of Carlos Ingram-Lopez – a man who died after being restrained by Tucson officers in April. Ingram-Lopez was handcuffed and kept face-down in a garage for some 12 minutes.

The man who died is 27-year-old Carlos Ingram-Lopez.

Early on the morning of April 21, a woman called 911 saying her grandson -- Carlos Ingram-Lopez -- was drunk, yelling and running around the house naked. Three officers arrived.

Officers cover him with a blanket. Police say about 12 minutes into the encounter, they find Lopez is unresponsive. They try to revive him. Just after 2 a.m., paramedics declare him dead on the scene.

Police Chief Christopher Magnus says police should have disclosed the death sooner but were distracted in part by the COVID situation. Chief Magnus says Lopez autopsy showed he had taken a large dose of cocaine, and had a heart condition.