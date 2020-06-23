Thousands lined up in anticipation of Trump speech

Arizona News

Few Presidential supporters seen sporting masks

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Thousands of people are lined up outside a North Phoenix church hours ahead of Tuesday afternoon's address from President Donald Trump. Almost none are wearing masks.

His supporters began lining up outside a church in North Phoenix early this morning. Phoenix does have a mask requirement in place for public spaces, but very few people in the lines seem to be obeying it.

The President himself did not wear a mask during his time in Yuma Tuesday morning, nor did any member of his entourage. It included Senator Martha McSally and Governor Doug Ducey.

Just last week, Ducey gave cities and counties the power to enact their own policies and practices to curb the virus. Both Yuma County and the city of Yuma have mask requirements in place for all public spaces. Mayor Doug Nicholls was not see wearing a mask during his meeting with Trump.

Trump is scheduled to speak to a "Students for Trump" convention at the Dream City Church. The church's pastor says it uses an air purification system that removes 99% of coronavirus spores from the air. Health experts say they find that claim dubious.

The Arizona Health Department of Health Services confirmed nearly 3,600 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, raising the number of cases statewide to more than 58,000. The illness has killed nearly 1,400 Arizonans.