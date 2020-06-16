New Video: Brush fire forces more evacuations

Arizona News

"Bush Fire" blackens more than 64,000 acres of land

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Residents from three different communities have been forced to flee in the face of a fast-moving wildfire.

The so-called "Bush Fire" broke out this weekend in the Tonto National Forest. Fire fighters believe a vehicle sparked the blaze. At this point fire crews have no containment.

As of Tuesday evening, the fire has blackened more than 64,000 acres. About 1,600 people living east of the fire had to evacuate Monday. On Tuesday, some people to the north had to leave their homes as well. The towns of Punkin Wells, Tonto Basin, and Sunflower remain under evacuation orders. The Red Cross has opened shelters to house those residents.

Meanwhile in Pima County, sheriff's deputies are going door-to-door in Mount Lemmon and Summerhaven to tell people to leave their homes ahead of the "Bighorn Fire." The evacuation order there went out around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon.

That fire has charred nearly 16,000 acres. Fire crews have it 30-percent contained.

Crews in both locations are dealing with hot, dry, windy conditions. Forecasters don't expect the weather to give them any relief in the week ahead.