Man shoved onto subway tracks and critically injured as New York prepares for New Year’s Eve
NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a man has been shoved onto New York City subway tracks ahead of an oncoming train and is critically injured. The Tuesday afternoon assault adds to a series of violent encounters in the nation’s busiest subway system this holiday season. The 45-year-old man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police took a person of interest into custody shortly after they arrived. The incident happened at roughly 1:30 p.m. at a station under Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, a little more than a mile from the night’s big New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square. There have been at least other two violent attacks in the subway system in the last two weeks.