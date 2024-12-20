Amazon Indigenous community wins latest stage of court battle for lost territory

An Indigenous community in Peru has won the latest stage of a legal battle to reclaim lost rainforests. The Kichwas say land they were evicted from in 2001 to create a national park and later a carbon credit project that generated huge sums of money was their ancestral territory. The Kichwas got no royalties and were left destitute. Two years ago, an Associated Press investigation found it almost certainly was their ancestral land. Peruvian authorities and a nonprofit that runs the park argue too much time has passed for them to make a claim and they were not truly Indigenous. The nonprofit has said it will appeal the latest ruling.

