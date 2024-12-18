How you could benefit from tax-loss selling this year

The U.S. market gained more than 25% for the year to date through mid-December 2024. That’s a healthy showing by any measure. It doesn’t seem like it would be a market environment that’s conducive to tax-loss selling. But unless your strategy is to buy only U.S. stocks, you may indeed have opportunities to realize tax losses in your portfolio, which you can use to offset gains elsewhere. That’s because other market segments haven’t performed nearly as well. Among the most fruitful places in your portfolio to look for tax-loss candidates are long-term bonds and bond funds and individual stocks.

