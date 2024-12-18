How to avoid financial stress during the holiday season
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — The holidays are meant to be a time of celebration with family and friends. But they can also bring pressure to spend money on gifts, gatherings and plane tickets home. With credit card debt rising and prices for many items still high due to inflation, overspending during the holiday season can add to the financial stress many Americans are already experiencing. But there are ways to get through the holidays without spending more than you can afford. These include setting expectations with your family, making a budget, and gifting experiences rather than things.