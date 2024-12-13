Colombia arrests alleged ‘invisible’ cocaine trafficker wanted in the UK

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian authorities say they have arrested a suspected British drug trafficker they characterized as “invisible” due to the low-key lifestyle that they said allowed him to remain anonymous while working for a cartel. Authorities on Friday announced the arrest a day earlier of Christopher Neil, whom they accused of working for Colombia’s Clan del Golfo cartel. They said Neil was the cartel’s coordinator of cocaine trafficking from the South American country to the United Kingdom. Colombian authorities have described “invisible drug traffickers” as those who remain anonymous by maintaining ordinary, low-profile lives that contrast with the eccentricity of the country’s drug lords in the 1980s and 1990s.

