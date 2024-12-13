A Mississippi company is sentenced for mislabeling cheap seafood as premium local fish

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — The largest seafood distributor on the Mississippi Gulf Coast and two of its managers have been sentenced on federal charges of mislabeling inexpensive imported seafood as local premium fish. This comes weeks after Mary Mahoney’s Old French House restaurant and its co-owner were sentenced in the same scheme. On Wednesday, Quality Poultry and Seafood Inc. received five years of probation and was ordered to pay $1 million in forfeitures and a $500,000 criminal fine. Sales manager Todd Rosetti received eight months in prison and six months of home detention. Business manager James Gunkel received two years of probation and one year of home detention.

