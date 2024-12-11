Argentina accuses Venezuela of harassing opposition members sheltering at its embassy in Caracas

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The government of Argentina has accused its Venezuelan counterpart of continually harassing six members of the political opposition who have been sheltering for months in the Argentine diplomatic compound in Caracas. The government of President Javier Milei on Wednesday also urged the Organization of American States to pressure Venezuela to allow the safe departure of those individuals to Argentina. Argentine Foreign Minister Gerardo Werhein told member states of the regional body that Venezuela’s government is subjecting the six people to a “strategy of physical exhaustion” and “psychological terror.” The four men and two women have lived at the ambassador’s residence since March to avoid arrest.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.