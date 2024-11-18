Spirit Airlines filed for bankruptcy. What does that mean for travelers?

NEW YORK (AP) — The largest budget airline in the U.S., has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Spirit Airlines said said customers shouldn’t see any disruption to their travel plans while the process unfolds. Monday’s filing followed years of struggles for the Florida-based airline, which is known for its no-frills, low-cost flights. The bankruptcy proceedings are aimed at restructuring the company and shoring up its finances. Still, unease around the bankruptcy petition may have some travelers looking elsewhere for flights ahead of the busy holiday travel season. One analyst says that reassuring customers the bankruptcy won’t impact their travel plans or loyalty programs will be crucial to Spirit’s short-term ability to preserve business.

