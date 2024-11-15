The November Project gets people outside to exercise and socialize together all winter long
Associated Press
There’s one exercise group that says you really can keep up with outdoor workouts through the winter. It’s called November Project. It was founded in Boston a dozen years ago but has since expanded to 44 chapters in the U.S. and Canada, plus eight more in other countries. Classes often combine a mix of running and body-weight exercises like squats or burpees. But co-founder Bojan (BOH-yuhn) Mandaric says they also mix in fun activities to keep people motivated. November Project organizers have a few suggestions on how to stay motived to keep working through the colder months. One, it helps to have an exercise buddy or group. Also, invest in good cold-weather clothing. Stick to a routine on the same days and times. And most of all, have fun.