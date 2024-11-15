North Carolina court race margin narrows as counties complete Election Day tallies

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An already close race for a North Carolina Supreme Court seat has narrowed further as most counties complete final tallies from the Nov. 5 election. Democratic Associate Justice Allison Riggs still trailed Republican challenger Jefferson Griffin as of Friday. The margin is within the range for Riggs to seek a recount. County election boards met Friday to consider provisional or absentee ballots, consider any challenges and certify local results. A few county boards likely will finish work this weekend or Monday. Complete, canvassed results in areas with very close legislative races still indicate that Republicans are unlikely to maintain their veto-proof majority in the General Assembly come January.

