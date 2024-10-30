The Bidens hosted their final Halloween trick-or-treat event. The first lady came as a giant panda

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, who dressed as a giant panda, hosted their final White House Halloween trick-or-treating event on Wednesday. The first lady wore the costume in a nod to the furry creatures’ return to the National Zoo in Washington. Jill Biden also added an educational theme to the event and called it “Hallow-Read.” She has been a teacher for 40 years. She read to students earlier Wednesday and joined the president at sunset to hand out candy and books. The White House said it was expecting up to 8,000 participants, including students and children with ties to the military.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.