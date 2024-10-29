Andrea Mitchell says she’s ending her daytime MSNBC show after 16 years

NEW YORK (AP) — One of NBC News’ longest-tenured correspondents, Andrea Mitchell, is switching gears. She said she’ll end her weekday MSNBC show, “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” after the inauguration of a new president in January but continue with the network in a reporting role. The 77-year-old Mitchell has been working for NBC News since 1978, and she’s covered each major party convention since 1980. Mitchell said it’s time to do something different and not be tied to the anchor chair. It’s one of many changes in the media that are expected after the presidential election is done.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.