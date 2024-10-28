Polish radio station abandons use of AI ‘presenters’ following outcry

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish radio station says it has ended an “experiment” that involved using AI-generated “presenters” instead of real journalists after the move sparked an outcry. Weeks after letting its journalists go, OFF Radio Krakow relaunched last week using virtual characters created by AI as its presenters. Across Poland, people were angry, expressing fears that humans were being replaced by AI. The station’s editor said in a statement Monday that the goal was to spark a debate about artificial intelligence, and that it had succeeded. He said it was meant to last three months but there was no point in continuing.

