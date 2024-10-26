Bulgarians vote with little hope of breaking a political deadlock

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarians are voting in the seventh general elections in just over three years, with little hope that a stable government will be formed to stop the country’s growing political instability. Voter fatigue and disillusionment with politicians are widespread, creating an environment where radical political voices and disinformation from Moscow are undermining public support for the democratic process. Bulgaria risks losing billions of euros in EU recovery funds due to lack of reforms, while its full membership of the open-border Schengen area and the eurozone are likely to be delayed. The first exit polls will be announced at 1800 GMT and preliminary results are expected on Monday.

