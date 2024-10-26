A prematurely born baby snatched from a French maternity is doing well

PARIS (AP) — A Belgian prosecutor says a prematurely born baby boy found in an Amsterdam hotel room after being abducted by his parents from a French maternity ward is doing well. The baby’s 23-year-old father and 25-year-old mother were arrested. Police found them along with the baby’s grandmother, and two other kids aged 3 and 10. The relentless search for 17-day-old Santiago began on Oct. 22, when he went missing from a Paris-region hospital. His parents were immediately identified as the chief suspects. French police issued an alert with appeals for information broadcast on radio, television and online warning that the premature baby’s life was in danger as he needed constant medical care.

