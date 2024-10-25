UN official calls for more attention to Sudan’s ‘forgotten’ war amid fresh atrocities

CAIRO (AP) — A senior United Nations official has called for more international attention to “the forgotten crisis” in Sudan, where more than a year and a half of war has pushed the African country to the brink of famine. The appeal Friday by Ted Chaiban, deputy head of the U.N. children’s agency UNICEF, came as the notorious paramilitary Rapid Support Forces rampaged through villages and towns in east-central Gezira province, looting and vandalizing public and private properties, according to a doctors’ union and a youth group. Dozens of people were reported killed. Chaiban says the war, which erupted in April 2023 between the military and the RSF, created “one of the most acute crises in living memory.”

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.