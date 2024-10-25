Premature baby taken from Paris region hospital found in Amsterdam and his parents were detained

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Amsterdam police say they have found a prematurely born baby who was abducted from the maternity ward of a Paris-region hospital earlier this week. The baby, Santiago, was discovered Friday in a hotel with his parents and taken to a hospital. Police say in a message on X that his parents were detained on suspicion of kidnapping their baby. Amsterdam police declined to give further details because the investigation was led by French officers. French authorities said Santiago, who was 17 days old when he was abducted, needs constant medical care.

