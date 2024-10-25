Man who kidnapped Michigan store manager to steal guns gets 15 years in prison
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A man who kidnapped the manager of a Michigan sporting goods store and then stole 123 handguns has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison. A judge sentenced Darnell Bishop on Friday. Bishop now joins his brother behind bars. Investigators say they handcuffed a Dunham’s Sports manager outside his home last November and forced him to reveal the alarm code at the store near Benton Harbor. Bishop then went to the store and stole the guns. The guns were recovered. Investigators believe they would have been sold on the streets.