Fourth Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland is set for release July 2026
AP Film Writer
Tom Holland is getting ready to don his Spidey suit again. The fourth installment of the blockbuster series has been set for a July 2026 release, Sony Pictures said Friday. Daniel Destin Cretton, best known for helming Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” has also signed on to direct the still-untitled film. Jon Watts directed the previous three Holland-led Spider-Man films. Together, “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” have made over $3.9 billion globally. The studio staked a claim July 24, 2026 for its theatrical release. Filming is set to begin next summer.