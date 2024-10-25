Army releases redacted police report on altercation during Trump’s Arlington cemetery visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Army has released an almost entirely redacted version of the police report describing when a staffer for Donald Trump’s campaign reportedly shoved an Arlington National Cemetery employee. The altercation in August came as the cemetery worker was trying to prevent them from filming and photographing a ceremony to honor service members killed in the Afghanistan War withdrawal. A federal judge ordered the release Friday in response to a lawsuit. Federal law prohibits campaign or election-related activities within Army national military cemeteries. The four sentences visible in the report block out a key word that appears to describe the Trump campaign staffer shoving the cemetery employee out of the way.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.