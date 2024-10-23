European Commission chief assures Western Balkans of the bloc’s enlargement progress

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has reassured the Western Balkan countries that the enlargement of the trade bloc remained one of its priorities. Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia are at different stages in their applications for EU membership. Von der Leyen started a regional tour with a visit to Tirana, which last week formally opened the first accession negotiations to transition from being a candidate to EU member. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama hoped the country will become a bloc member in 2030.

