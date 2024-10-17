Harris to address Al Smith charity dinner by video, organizers say

NEW YORK (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will address the Al Smith charity dinner by video Thursday night, after deciding to skip the event in person in a break with presidential campaign tradition, organizers said. Former President Donald Trump is planning to attend in person. The white tie event raises millions of dollars for Catholic charities and has traditionally offered presidential candidates from both parties the chance to trade light-hearted barbs in the election’s final stretch. Harris aides had previously said that, with just weeks to go, they wanted her to spend as much time as possible in battleground states that will decide the election, rather than detouring to heavily Democratic New York.

