Colsen recalls nearly 90,000 tabletop fire pits after reports of serious burn injuries

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly 90,000 tabletop fire pits are under recall after flames shooting out from them resulted in a handful of serious burn injuries. The Colsen-branded fire pits are designed to hold fires by burning liquid alcohol. A notice published Thursday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says they pose a “flame jetting” hazard. That can occur while a user is refilling the container — if fire flashes back and propels the burning alcohol out. To date, the CPSC says it has received 31 reports of flame jetting or flames escaping from these fire pits, resulting in 19 burn injuries. Consumers should stop using the fire pits immediately and throw them away. But no refunds are available.

