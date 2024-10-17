3 workers remain hospitalized after collapse of closed bridge in rural Mississippi killed co-workers

MENDENHALL, Miss. (AP) — A sheriff says three construction company employees remain hospitalized in critical condition a day after a bridge collapsed while they were preparing it for demolition in a rural area of central Mississippi. Simpson County Sheriff Paul Mullins said Thursday that three other workers were killed and another was injured and treated at the site Wednesday. The bridge was over the Strong River on state Route 149 in Simpson County, about 40 miles south of the state capital of Jackson. The Mississippi Department of Transportation says the structure had been closed to traffic since mid-September as part of a bridge replacement program.

