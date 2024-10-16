Australia gives 49 aging Abrams tanks to Ukraine

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia will give 49 of its aging M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said Thursday that his government is giving Ukraine most of its American-made M1A1 tanks, which are valued at $163 million. They are being replaced in Australia by a fleet of 75 next-generation M1A2 tanks. Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia welcomed that tanks as a “very timely” announcement. The tanks bring the total value of Australia’s military assistance to Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion in 2022 to over $866 million. The United States agreed to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine in January 2023.

