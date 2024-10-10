Tropicana Field shredded by Hurricane Milton is the latest sports venue damaged by weather
Roof panels atop the home of the Tampa Bay Rays were ripped to shreds by Hurricane Milton. Debris scattered across the field and throughout the seating areas after the deadly storm barreled across Florida. Aerial video and images showed the domed building’s roof completely tattered, giving a clear line of sight into the stadium. It the latest sports venue severely damaged by weather. Others include the Metrodome roof collapse, the Dallas Cowboys’ practice facility collapse, the Georgia Dome roof getting partially ripped off and the Superdome getting damaged by Hurricane Katrina.