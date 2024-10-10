One killed as protests over high cost of living in Martinique turn violent

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Protests over the high cost of living in the French Caribbean island of Martinique have turned violent, with demonstrators setting fire to a police station, cars and roadblocks as they clashed with officers. Wednesday marked one of the most violent nights yet since protests began more than a month ago. Videos posted on social media showed protesters looting grocery stores and other businesses as they threw rocks and bottles at police, who responded with tear gas. The latest round of violence prompted the government to announce another curfew as it stressed that demonstrations on public roads were prohibited.

