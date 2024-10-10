Man is charged with hate crime for vandalizing Islamic center at Rutgers University
Associated Press
A man accused of vandalizing an Islamic center at New Jersey’s flagship university on the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Fitr has admitted to a hate crime. Federal prosecutors said Thursday that Jacob Beacher now faces up to three years in prison when he is sentenced Feb. 11. The 24-year-old North Plainfield man pleaded guilty Wednesday to damaging religious property. The charge stems from an April 10 break-in at the Center for Islamic Life at Rutgers University in New Brunswick. Prosecutors have said Beacher damaged property at the site, including several religious artifacts and numerous other items that contained holy language from the Quran, Islam’s sacred scripture.