Hurricane Milton has caused thousands of flight cancellations, is yours one of them? What to know

NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of flights in and out of the U.S. have been canceled this week as Hurricane Milton barreled into the Gulf of Mexico and plowed across Florida. Many airports were forced to close their doors in the path of destruction. And airlines across the country grounded flights as a result. There were more than 2,270 U.S. flight cancellations as of Thursday afternoon. That’s according to tracking service FlightAware. Some 1,970 were canceled Wednesday. Airlines can’t control the weather, but they are still required to provide refunds for customers whose flights are canceled.

